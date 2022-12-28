South St. Paul Packers' winning run ended after game against Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders

The South St. Paul Packers' run of six straight wins ended at home against the Roseville/Mahtomedi Marauders. Tuesday's game at Doug Woog Arena finished 2-1 after an overtime drama.

Roseville/Mahtomedi's Victoria Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The Packers first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Eva Beck , assisted by Alida Ahern and Lily Pachl .

Kylie Jones tied the game 1-1 five minutes later, assisted by Sophie Martin. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:52 before Victoria Nelson scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Rylee Bogren.

Next up:

The Packers host Woodbury on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Marauders host Forest Lake to play the Rangers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.