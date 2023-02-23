Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

South St. Paul Packers win knock out game against Fergus Falls Otters after an overtime thriller

The South St. Paul Packers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Fergus Falls Otters. With a final score of 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 12:24 AM

South St. Paul's Sarah Wincentsen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 30:10 before the Packers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Sarah Wincentsen.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.