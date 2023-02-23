South St. Paul Packers win knock out game against Fergus Falls Otters after an overtime thriller

The South St. Paul Packers might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Fergus Falls Otters. With a final score of 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

South St. Paul's Sarah Wincentsen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 30:10 before the Packers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Sarah Wincentsen.