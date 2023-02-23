South St. Paul Packers win in overtime thriller and move on

The South St. Paul Packers have advanced to the next round after a 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Fergus Falls Otters in the playoff knock-out game.

South St. Paul's Sarah Wincentsen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 30:10 before the Packers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Sarah Wincentsen.