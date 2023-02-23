Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

South St. Paul Packers win in overtime thriller and move on

The South St. Paul Packers have advanced to the next round after a 1-0 in a game that went to overtime, victory over the Fergus Falls Otters in the playoff knock-out game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 23, 2023 11:21 AM

South St. Paul's Sarah Wincentsen scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 30:10 before the Packers made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Sarah Wincentsen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
