South St. Paul Packers win at home against Woodbury Royals

The South St. Paul Packers won when they visited the Woodbury Royals on Wednesday. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alyiah Danielson. Eva Beck and Alida Ahern assisted.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Bailey Vesper scored, assisted by Lily Pachl .

Eva Beck scored in the second period, assisted by Alida Ahern and Sarah Wincentsen.

The Royals made it 3-1 with a goal from Mia Fischer .

The Packers increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute of the third period when Sarah Wincentsen beat the goalie, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson . The 4-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Packers hosting Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena, and the Royals visiting White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.