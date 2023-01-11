South St. Paul Packers win against North St. Paul/Tartan TNT in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the North St. Paul/Tartan TNT's home game against the South St. Paul Packers ran into overtime on Tuesday. South St. Paul snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

South St. Paul's Bailey Vesper scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Packers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lily Pachl . Paige Johnson assisted.

The TNT tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Riley Novak scored, assisted by Katelyn Hackman .

The TNT made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Riley Novak netted one again.

Bailey Vesper tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Paige Johnson and Lily Pachl. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:01 before Bailey Vesper scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lily Pachl and Delaney Norman .

Next games:

The TNT travel to East Ridge on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Health East Sports Center. The Packers host Visitation to play the Blazers on Friday at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.