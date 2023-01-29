South St. Paul Packers victorious against Minneapolis

The South St. Paul Packers defeated Minneapolis 8-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Packers opened strong, early in the game with Lily Pachl scoring in the first period.

Lily Pachl scored midway through the second period, assisted by Alida Ahern and Sarah Wincentsen.

Lily Pachl then tallied a goal as he scored again, halfway through, making the score 3-0. Alida Ahern and Bailey Vesper assisted.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Sarah Wincentsen netted one, assisted by Lily Pachl.

Ana Davis narrowed the gap to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Elsie Lawless .

Lauryn Buchan increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Lily Pachl.

Alida Ahern increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Lauryn Buchan and Bailey Vesper.

Alyiah Danielson increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen.

Four minutes later, Paige Johnson scored, assisted by Lily Pachl and Eva Beck .