South St. Paul Packers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the South St. Paul Packers as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the White Bear Lake Area Bears, making it four in a row. They won 4-0 over White Bear Lake Area.

The Packers first took the lead within the first minute of the second period, with a goal from Lily Pachl , assisted by Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson .

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Lily Pachl found the back of the net again.

Lily Pachl increased the lead to 3-0 four minutes later.

The Packers made it 4-0 when Sarah Wincentsen netted one, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Packers hosting the Raiders at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena and the Bears visiting the TNT at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.