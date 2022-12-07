South St. Paul Packers grab extra point vs. North St. Paul/Tartan TNT in overtime

The South St. Paul Packers and the visiting North St. Paul/Tartan TNT tied 1-1 in regulation on Tuesday. South St. Paul beat North St. Paul/Tartan in overtime 2-1.

South St. Paul's Eva Beck scored the game-winning goal.

The TNT took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Riley Novak . Katelyn Hackman assisted.

Alida Ahern tied the game 1-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Sarah Wincentsen. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:28 before Eva Beck scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen and Alida Ahern.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Packers will host the Nordics at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena, and the TNT will visit the Riveters at 6 p.m. CST at Tartan Ice Arena.