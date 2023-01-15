South St. Paul Packers got a shut out against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The South St. Paul Packers picked up a decisive road win against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

Coming up:

Next up, the Wildcats face Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center, while the Packers face White Bear Lake Area at home at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. Both games are scheduled for on Tuesday.