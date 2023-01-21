South St. Paul Packers conceded no goals for fourth game in a row

The South St. Paul Packers are enjoying a run of four games without conceding a goal. The game between the Hastings Raiders and South St. Paul ended 6-0.

The Packers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ruby Joswiak scoring in the first period, assisted by Paige Johnson and Sarah Wincentsen.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Sarah Wincentsen scored, assisted by Lily Pachl and Bailey Vesper .

The Packers increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period when Annie Felton scored, assisted by Kylie Evazich and Lily Pachl.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Paige Johnson beat the goalie, assisted by Eva Beck and Lily Pachl.

Bailey Vesper increased the lead to 5-0 four minutes later, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen.

The Packers made it 6-0 when Lily Pachl found the back of the net, early in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

This makes an impressive five straight victories for the Packers.

Next up:

The Raiders play Eagan away on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Packers will face Red Wing at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.