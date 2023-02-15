South St. Paul Packers clinch the series against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

The 5-0 win at home sealed the series for the South St. Paul Packers against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats. The result means South St. Paul won in 1-0 games.

The hosting Packers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sarah Wincentsen scoring in the first period, assisted by Alida Ahern and Alyiah Danielson.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0, after only 47 seconds into the second period when Lily Pachl scored, assisted by Alida Ahern and Bailey Vesper .

Sarah Wincentsen then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 3-0. Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson assisted.

Sarah Wincentsen increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period.

In the end the 5-0 came from Lily Pachl who increased the Packers' lead, late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.