South St. Paul Packers beat Woodbury Royals

The South St. Paul Packers won their home game against the Woodbury Royals on Wednesday, ending 4-1.

The Packers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Alyiah Danielson. Eva Beck and Alida Ahern assisted.

The Packers' Bailey Vesper increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Lily Pachl .

Eva Beck scored in the second period, assisted by Alida Ahern and Sarah Wincentsen.

Late into the second period, Mia Fischer scored a goal, assisted by Abbey Lendzyk , making the score 3-1.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-1, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Sarah Wincentsen netted one, assisted by Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson . The 4-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Packers hosting Simley at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena, and the Royals hosting White Bear Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at WBSC White Bear Lake Sports Center.