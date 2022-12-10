South St. Paul Packers beat Hopkins/Park Nordics – Vesper scores 2

The South St. Paul Packers beat the visiting Hopkins/Park Nordics 6-1 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Eva Beck . Bailey Vesper and Paige Johnson assisted.

The Packers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Bailey Vesper beat the goalie, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen.

Alida Ahern then tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-0. Sarah Wincentsen assisted.

Halfway through, Sarah Wincentsen scored a goal, assisted by Kylie Evazich , making the score 4-0.

The Packers increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Lauryn Buchan netted one, assisted by Lily Pachl and Annie Felton .

Lucy Johnson narrowed the gap to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Liz Helling .

Bailey Vesper increased the lead to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Sarah Wincentsen.

Next up:

The Packers are set to face Dodge County at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena, while the Nordics face Burnsville at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Tuesday.