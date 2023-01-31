Solid victory for Willmar Cardinals – shut out Hutchinson Tigers

The Willmar Cardinals won their road game against the Hutchinson Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gretchen Volk. Ella Kubesh and Samantha Poe assisted.

Ryah Gorans scored early into the second period, assisted by Sophia Quinn and Chloe Lownsbury.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena and the Cardinals will play against the Otters at 5:30 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.