Solid victory for Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters – shut out Visitation Blazers

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters won their road game against the Visitation Blazers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

img_500238529_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 30, 2023 09:05 PM
Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Blazers hosting Hopkins/Park at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena, and the Riveters hosting Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Wildcats.