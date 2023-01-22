Solid victory for Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters – shut out Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Riveters took the lead when Mia Cheesebrough scored the first goal assisted by Edy Halverson .

Late, Kaylee Rall scored a goal, assisted by Evie Daly , making the score 2-0.

The Riveters increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Evie Daly netted one, assisted by Mia Cheesebrough and Edy Halverson.

Evie Daly increased the lead to 4-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Ella Johnson .

The Riveters made it 5-0 when Edy Halverson found the back of the net, assisted by Josie Daly and Mia Cheesebrough late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Tigers hosting Pine City Area at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, and the Riveters hosting South St. Paul at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.