Solid victory for Simley Spartans – shut out Hastings Raiders

The Simley Spartans won their road game against the Hastings Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Hannah Kurowski . Ella Sanders and Skyler Arneson assisted.

The Spartans' Ella Tuccitto increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Olivia Patnode and Mackaylan McGown .

Ella Tuccitto scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Ella Sanders.

Ella Tuccitto increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mackaylan McGown.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Ella Sanders who increased the Spartans' lead, late in the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Raiders host the Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena. The Spartans will face Breck at home on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.