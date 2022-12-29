Solid victory for Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres – shut out Minot (N.D.) Magicians

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres won their home game against the Minot (N.D.) Magicians. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

Next games:

The Storm’n Sabres host the New Ulm Eagles in the next game on the road on Thursday at 12 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The same day, the Magicians will host the Crush at 2 p.m. CST at Bernick's Pepsi Arena.