Solid victory for Roseau Rams – shut out Buffalo Bison

The Roseau Rams won their home game against the Buffalo Bison. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Rams took the lead when Jasmine Hovda scored the first goal assisted by Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien .

Jasmine Hovda then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 2-0. Samantha Peterson and Summer Byfuglien assisted.

Payton Remick increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period, assisted by Jasmine Hovda.

The Rams made it 4-0 when Jasmine Hovda beat the goalie, assisted by Amelia Kvien halfway through the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.