Solid victory for Rogers Royals – shut out Buffalo Bison

The Rogers Royals won their home game against the Buffalo Bison. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alyssa Nuernberg. Hannah Miller and Sydney Bailey assisted.

Ava Johansson scored early into the second period, assisted by Avery Achterkirch and McKenna Sandberg.

Halfway through, Kamryn Messer scored a goal, assisted by Lauren Barnacle and Erica Maida, making the score 3-0.

Avery Achterkirch increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by McKenna Sandberg and Taylor Hall.

Taylor Hall increased the lead to 5-0 four minutes later, assisted by Sydney Bailey.

The Royals made it 6-0 when Taylor Hall found the back of the net, late into the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

On Saturday the Royals will play at home against the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena, while the Bison will face the Cardinals home at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.