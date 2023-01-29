High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Solid victory for Prairie Centre North Stars – shut out Detroit Lakes Lakers

The Prairie Centre North Stars won their home game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500237511_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:20 PM
Share

The Prairie Centre North Stars won their home game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Coming up:

The North Stars host Breckenridge-Wahpeton on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Lakers will face Crookston on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES