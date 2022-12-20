Solid victory for Orono Spartans – shut out Minneapolis

The Orono Spartans won their home game against Minneapolis. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.

The Spartans scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Spartans.

Macy Rasmussen increased the lead to 10-0 halfway through the third period.

In the end the 11-0 goal came from Maddy Kimbrel who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Kali Schmidt and Grace Bickett , late into the third. The 11-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday when the Spartans host Mound Westonka/SWC at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center and the Minneapolis players welcomes the Lakeville South Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.