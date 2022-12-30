Solid victory for Northfield Raiders – shut out Farmington Tigers

The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the Farmington Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Raiders took the lead when Emma Peroutka scored assisted by Emerson Garlie and Ayla Puppe .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Tove Sorenson beat the goalie, assisted by Isabelle Stephes . The 2-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Raiders have now racked up five straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Tigers will host the Raptors at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic, and the Raiders will visit the Lightning at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.