Solid victory for North Wright County River Hawks – shut out Hopkins/Park Nordics

The North Wright County River Hawks won their home game against the Hopkins/Park Nordics. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The River Hawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Adrienne Hansen . Josie VanKuyk and Lauren Weimer assisted.

Josie VanKuyk scored early in the second period, assisted by Lucy Felling.

Six minutes into the period, Roz Landkammer scored a goal, assisted by Annica Walters and Dani Weiland , making the score 3-0.

Annica Walters then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Dani Weiland assisted.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 5-0, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Josie VanKuyk netted one yet again, assisted by Adrienne Hansen.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Adrienne Hansen who increased the River Hawks' lead, assisted by Eva Nelson and Josie VanKuyk, late into the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

On Friday, the River Hawks will play the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center, and the Nordics will play the Riveters at 7 p.m. CST at Minnetonka Ice Arena.