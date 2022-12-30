Solid victory for North Wright County River Hawks – shut out Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The North Wright County River Hawks won their home game against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting River Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Josie VanKuyk . Adrienne Hansen assisted.

Adrienne Hansen scored early into the second period, assisted by Izzy Cheney .

Seven minutes into the period, Ali Schaefer scored a goal, assisted by Martha Effertz , making the score 3-0.

Roz Landkammer increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Lucy Felling and Josie VanKuyk.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Josie VanKuyk who increased the River Hawks' lead, assisted by Adrienne Hansen, halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The River Hawks host Hopkins/Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Stormhawks visit Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.