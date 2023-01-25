Solid victory for North Wright County River Hawks – shut out Buffalo Bison

The North Wright County River Hawks won their road game against the Buffalo Bison. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting River Hawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Annica Walters . Roz Landkammer and Macey Setter assisted.

The River Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period when Belle Leland scored, assisted by Izzy Cheney and Ali Schaefer .

In the end the 3-0 came from Josie VanKuyk who increased the River Hawks' lead, assisted by Adrienne Hansen , in the middle of the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Bison host St. Cloud on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. The River Hawks will face Wayzata on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.