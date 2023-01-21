Solid victory for North Shore Storm – shut out Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The North Shore Storm won their road game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The visiting Storm took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hope Ernest . Reese Costley and Hayden Bright assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Hope Ernest netted one again.

3-0 goal came from Sierra Geatz who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Hayden Bright, halfway through.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Tigers will host the Riveters at 7 p.m. CST at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena and the Storm will play against the Nordics at 7:15 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.