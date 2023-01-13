Solid victory for North Shore Storm – shut out International Falls Broncos

The North Shore Storm won their home game against the International Falls Broncos. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Storm will host the Hurricanes at 1 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena, and the Broncos will visit the Hilltoppers at 1:30 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena.