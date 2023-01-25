Solid victory for New Ulm Eagles – shut out Fairmont Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles won their home game against the Fairmont Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Eagles have now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play against Albert Lea on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Eagles will face Waseca on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.