Solid victory for New Ulm Eagles – shut out Fairmont Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles won their home game against the Fairmont Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 10:54 PM
The Eagles have now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

The Cardinals play against Albert Lea on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Eagles will face Waseca on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.

