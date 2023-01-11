Solid victory for Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks – shut out Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks won their road game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The White Hawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Camryn Hargreaves . Gretta Pioske and Sydney Leonard assisted.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Greer Hardacre halfway through the first, assisted by Sydney Leonard.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the White Hawks.

Lizzy Callahan increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period, assisted by Sydney Leonard.

In the end the 9-0 came from Sydney Leonard who increased the White Hawks' lead, assisted by Rachel Erickson , late in the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

The White Hawks chalked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The Dragons play Minnesota River away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The White Hawks will face St. Cloud at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.