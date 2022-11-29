Solid victory for Moorhead Spuds – shut out Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Moorhead Spuds won their home game against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Spuds started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kate Kosobud scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Bria Holm.

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Taylor Brueske scored, assisted by Olivia Dronen.

Ella Holm scored early into the second period, assisted by Annie Krieg.

Late, Taylor Brueske scored a goal, assisted by Ella Holm, making the score 4-0.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Addie Salvevold who increased the Spuds' lead, assisted by Kate Kosobud, late in the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Spuds play Wayzata away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Elks will face Anoka at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.