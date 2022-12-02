Solid victory for Minnetonka Skippers – shut out Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks
The Minnetonka Skippers won their road game against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.
The Skippers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lindzi Avar. Sloane Tia and Josie Hemp assisted.
The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Josie Hemp scored.
The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Lindzi Avar halfway through the first, assisted by Ava Lindsay.
The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Skippers.
The Skippers increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Kendra Distad beat the goalie, assisted by Ava Lindsay.
Lauren Mack increased the lead to 7-0 two minutes later, assisted by Bella Finnegan .
The Skippers made it 8-0 when Grace Sadura netted one, assisted by Ava Lindsay halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.
Next games:
The Stormhawks host Holy Family on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Skippers visit Moorhead to play the Spuds on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.