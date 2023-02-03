Solid victory for Marshall Tigers – shut out Worthington Trojans

The Marshall Tigers won their home game against the Worthington Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Mady Girard scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Lily Verkinderen and Olivia Penske.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brooklyn Mauch scored, assisted by Kayta Waltz.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kayta Waltz late into the first period, assisted by Abbey Foley and Kalyn DeVlieger.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute when Olivia Degroot scored, assisted by Eliza Holmgren.

Abbey Foley increased the lead to 9-0 six minutes later, assisted by Mady Girard and Eliza Holmgren.

Olivia Penske increased the lead to 10-0 two minutes later, assisted by Brooklyn Mauch and Abi Guggisberg.

The Tigers made it 11-0 when Regan Loft found the back of the net, assisted by Lily Verkinderen in the middle of the third period. The 11-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Fargo North-South on Monday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Fargo Coliseum. The Trojans visit Breckenridge-Wahpeton to play the Blades on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.