Solid victory for Maple Grove Crimson – shut out Rogers Royals

The Maple Grove Crimson won their home game against the Rogers Royals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Crimson started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Audrey Mlekoday scoring in the first minute.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Olson scored the first goal, assisted by Bella Shipley.

Ella Olson scored late in the second period, assisted by Grace Erickson.

In the end the 4-0 came from Grace Erickson who increased the Crimson's lead, assisted by Emily Oakland and Pim Wilhelmy, early into the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.