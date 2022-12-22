Solid victory for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons – shut out Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won their home game against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Dragons took the lead when Grace Braaten scored assisted by Krista Tormanen.

Seven minutes into the period, Olivia Robertson scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

The Dragons made it 3-0 with a goal from Camryn Iverson.

The Dragons increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Stella Hillmann scored, assisted by Abby Woelfel and Ellery Cziok .

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Amelia Benson who increased the Dragons' lead, assisted by Lydia Schultz and Olivia Robertson, in the middle of the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Dragons will travel to the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Tigers will face Bloomington Jefferson at home on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena (South) - New Hope Arena Holiday Tournament.