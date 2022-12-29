Solid victory for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons – shut out Northern Lakes Lightning

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won their home game against the Northern Lakes Lightning. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Krista Tormanen.

The Dragons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Amelia Benson late into the first, assisted by Olivia Robertson.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0, after only 34 seconds into the third period when Stella Hillmann scored, assisted by Krista Tormanen. That left the final score at 3-0.

The Dragons chalked up four straight home wins.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Dragons host Minnesota River at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena and the Lightning welcome the River Lakes Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.