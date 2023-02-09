Solid victory for Lakeville South Cougars – shut out Eastview Lightning

The Lakeville South Cougars won their road game against the Eastview Lightning. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Cougars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Hana Fowler. Ella Fowler and Ella Fowler assisted.

Ella Fowler scored early into the second period, assisted by Hana Fowler and Hana Fowler.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Lightning hosting Metro-South at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena, and the Cougars visiting Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.