Solid victory for Hutchinson Tigers – shut out Mankato West Scarlets

The Hutchinson Tigers won their road game against the Mankato West Scarlets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Erin White scored the first goal assisted by Jolynn Hauan.

Addison Longie then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Kohle Fitterer found the back of the net, assisted by Erin White.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Jolynn Hauan netted one, assisted by Audrey Hanson and Addison Longie.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Norah Wendling who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Brooke Hauan, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

The Scarlets host the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Tigers will face Northern Lakes at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.