Solid victory for Holy Family Fire – shut out Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Holy Family Fire won their home game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

The Fire opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ruby Lenk scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Jenna Allen .

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Maddy Helmstetter scored, assisted by Josie Linn and Jenna Allen.

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first period when Josie Linn scored, assisted by Grayson Limke and Justina Valentini .

The Fire increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Katya Sander late in the first, assisted by Josie Linn.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Fire led 7-0 going in to the third period.

The Fire increased the lead to 8-0 early into the third period when Katya Sander found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Josie Linn and Maddy Helmstetter.

Haley Box increased the lead to 9-0 two minutes later.

The Fire made it 10-0 when Josie Linn scored, assisted by Maddy Helmstetter in the middle of the third. The 10-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Fire host Orono at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena and the Dragons host New Ulm at Litchfield Civic Arena.