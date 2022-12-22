Solid victory for Holy Angels Stars – shut out Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks

The Holy Angels Stars won their road game against the Chaska/Chanhassen Stormhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Next up:

The Stormhawks travel to Eden Prairie on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center - Mid-Winter Meltdown. The Stars will face Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Monday at 1 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.