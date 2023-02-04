Solid victory for Hill-Murray Pioneers – shut out Hastings Raiders
The Hill-Murray Pioneers won their road game against the Hastings Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
The Hill-Murray Pioneers won their road game against the Hastings Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Pioneers.
One goal were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 6-0 going in to the third period.