Solid victory for Hill-Murray Pioneers – shut out Hastings Raiders

The Hill-Murray Pioneers won their road game against the Hastings Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500240131_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:10 PM
The first period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Pioneers.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Pioneers led 6-0 going in to the third period.