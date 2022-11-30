Solid victory for Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets – shut out International Falls Broncos

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets won their road game against the International Falls Broncos. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Bluejackets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kendal Gustavsson. Aune Boben assisted.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Abigail Sullivan scored.

The Bluejackets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Aune Boben halfway through the first.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Bluejackets.

In the end the 7-0 came from Brynn Babich who increased the Bluejackets' lead, assisted by Trista Warmbold and Abigail Sullivan, early into the third period. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Broncos will travel to the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena. The Bluejackets will face Northern Lakes at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.