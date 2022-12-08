SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning – shut out Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning won their road game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 08, 2022 12:36 AM
The Lightning scored seven goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Lightning increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute of the third period when Mercury Bischoff scored yet again, assisted by Allie LeClaire .

Mira Rajala increased the lead to 9-0 seven minutes later.

In the end the 10-0 goal came from Molly Pierce who increased the Lightning's lead, late into the third. That left the final score at 10-0.

Next games:

The Wolverines play Crookston away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center. The Lightning will face Proctor/Hermantown at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center.