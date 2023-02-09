Solid victory for Gentry Stars – shut out Fort Frances Muskie

The Gentry Stars won their home game against the Fort Frances Muskie. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.

The Stars scored seven goals in first period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 9-0 going in to the third period.

Maiah Aanenson increased the lead to 10-0 early in the third period, assisted by Haley Gray.

The Stars made it 11-0 when Grace Delmonico scored, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 11-0.

The Stars were called for no penalties, while the Muskie received no penalties.