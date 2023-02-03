Solid victory for Forest Lake Rangers – shut out Anoka Tornadoes

The Forest Lake Rangers won their home game against the Anoka Tornadoes. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Rangers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Maddy Monette . Ava Saxe and Hailey Stanius assisted.

The Rangers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Emma Halweg in the middle of the first, assisted by Julia Hayek and Ellie Zowin .

Hailey Stanius scored early into the second period, assisted by Noelle Johnson and Malia McKinnon .

Malia McKinnon then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Noelle Johnson assisted.

The Rangers made it 5-0 when Ellie Hanowski beat the goalie, assisted by Malia McKinnon and Hailey Stanius late in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.