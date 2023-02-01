Solid victory for Fergus Falls Otters – shut out Willmar Cardinals

The Fergus Falls Otters won their home game against the Willmar Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Otters opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Hannah Johnson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Maddie Hulter and Tyra Skjeret.

The Otters' Skye Norgren increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Rylynn Krein and Vanessa Vaughn .

Maddie Brimhall scored early into the second period, assisted by Hannah Johnson and Maggie Greenagel.

The Otters made it 4-0 with a goal from Rachel Debrito .

The Otters increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Maddie Hulter netted one, assisted by Skye Norgren. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Thursday with the Otters hosting River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena, and the Cardinals hosting Brainerd/Little Falls at Willmar Civic Center.