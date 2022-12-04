SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Fergus Falls Otters – shut out Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Fergus Falls Otters won their road game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

500188211_cef4677a51574011465f6abae5ec2011.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 04, 2022 01:02 AM
Next games:

The Prowlers host Bemidji on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Otters host East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.

Related Topics: THIEF RIVER FALLSFERGUS FALLS