Solid victory for Fergus Falls Otters – shut out Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Fergus Falls Otters won their road game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Next games:

The Prowlers host Bemidji on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cardin-Hunt Arena. The Otters host East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.