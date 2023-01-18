Solid victory for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks – shut out Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won their road game against the Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Elks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Andi Huselid scoring in the first period, assisted by Dani Henrichsen.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Elks led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Elks increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when Carly Humphrey beat the goalie again. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

On Thursday the Wings will play at home against the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena, while the Elks will face the Marauders home at 5 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.