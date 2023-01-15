Solid victory for East Grand Forks Green Wave – shut out Thief River Falls Prowlers

The East Grand Forks Green Wave won their home game against the Thief River Falls Prowlers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Green Wave took the lead when Kara Ellis scored the first goal assisted by Blake Schultz.

Madilyn Jamieson increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Laura Pesch and Megan Bergh.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Green Wave face Moorhead at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center and the Prowlers take on Warroad at home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.