Solid victory for East Grand Forks Green Wave – shut out Detroit Lakes Lakers

The East Grand Forks Green Wave won their home game against the Detroit Lakes Lakers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Erin Wolff . Sophia Lukach and Laurel Kolstoe assisted.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kara Ellis in the middle of the first, assisted by Maggey Plante and Blake Schultz.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Jaelyn Brenden found the back of the net, assisted by Jillian Frost and Megan Bergh.

The Green Wave increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute of the third period when Blake Schultz netted one, assisted by Kara Ellis and Maggey Plante.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Kara Ellis who increased the Green Wave's lead, assisted by Blake Schultz, halfway through the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.